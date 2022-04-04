A couple of days after a CPI-M MLA lodged a complaint with the Alappuzha collector regarding a hefty bill he received for a simple breakfast in the district, he was told on Monday that no action can be initiated as rules do not permit.

As soon as the MLA and trade union leader P.P.Chitharanjan approached the Alappuzha collector, the district authorities sought a report from the district supply officer.

The officer visited the concerned eatery besides other hotels and restaurants in the locality. In his report, he said the particular hotel had displayed its menu list and also the price.

According to sources, the Alappuzha district authorities will soon submit the report to the government as they do not have the right to take action on it.

The rules say that it’s only the state government which has the right to take an action. A source also pointed out that the rates are almost uniform in all the hotels and restaurants in the area. But since the MLA is from ther ruling party, he is going to take up this issue very seriously and the bill to this effect is expected to be moved in the next session of the Kerala Assembly.

Last week, Chitharanjan was peeved after he was handed over a Rs 184 bill for five ‘appoms’ and an egg curry for breakfast at his home district.

“I was shocked and I asked if there was a mistake in his bill. When the answer came in negative, I decided to register a complaint and did so with the Alappuzha district collector,” Chitharanjan, who represents the Alappuzha assembly constituency, has said.

