Action plan introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme’s progress

An action plan was introduced to accelerate the PM Gati Shakti scheme’s progress in the meeting of the Group of Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday to address existing inter-ministerial issues with regard to implementation of various infrastructure projects.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari chaired the 10th meeting of the committee.

Officials said that several issues were placed on the agenda for deliberation to expedite the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects. These included issues related to pending forest and environment clearances, facilitation of working approvals, and ensuring land allocation or transfer and release of funds.

Discussions were also held on policy matters related to environment/forest/wildlife clearance, railways and power, among others. Environment clearances and land policies of Railways and the Ministry and making comprehensive guidelines for environment and forest clearance were also discussed at length.

The officers concerned were directed to expedite the process of clearance and implementation of above matters. The stakeholder Ministries/Departments agreed to look into various issues raised and resolve the same in order to expedite infrastructure projects.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen V.K. Singh (retd), Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Shripad Naik, and Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt participated in the meeting.

Senior officers from the ministries concerned, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and representatives from states attended the meeting.

