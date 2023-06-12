Deputy Mayor of Ajmer Municipal Corporation Neeraj Jain on Monday, in a letter to the National Commission for Women, demanded action against Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Syed Jadgan, for his objectionable remarks against girls.

In his letter, Jain said that it is highly condemnable for the Secretary to make such remarks regarding women. It reflects his mindset and thinking with regard to women and girls.

The letter addressed to Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Women’s Commission, says that a video of Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Syed Jadgan, an association of Khadims of Ajmer Dargah, is going viral, in which Sarwar Chishti can be seen making lewd comments about girls.

Addressing girls as a ‘thing’, Chishti says that a girl is such a thing that even the biggest of men can slip.

Deputy Mayor Jain wrote that demanded strict legal action against Sarwar for indecent remarks, to discourage such “indecent” remarks on women in future.

In the video, Chishti can be heard saying “Man cannot become corrupt only because of money or values. A girl is such a ‘thing’ who can make even the biggest person slip.”

Meanwhile, a film ‘Ajmer-92’ has courted controversy even before its release with many Muslim organisations demanding a ban on it.

Directed by Pushpendra Singh, the film claims to showcase ‘true’ events of gang-rape and blackmail of over 100 girls in Ajmer.

Referring to the ‘Menaka and Vishvamitra’ episode from mythology, Shishti could be heard saying in the video: “A person can also lose control like Vishvamitra… Also, all the Babas are in jail in cases involving girls.”

‘Ajmer-92’ is set for a July 14 release. But even before its release, Khadim representatives are protesting demanding a ban on it. Along with Anjuman Syed Zadagan, different Muslim representatives are also issuing statements against the film.

