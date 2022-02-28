WORLD

Action taken by UN should help cool situation in Ukraine: Chinese envoy

Action taken by the UN should help cool the situation in Ukraine and facilitate diplomatic solutions, China’s permanent representative to the UN has said.

Zhang Jun made the remarks at the UN Security Council (UNSC) after the council adopted Resolution 2623 on Sunday that calls for an “emergency special session” of the UN General Assembly to consider and recommend collective action on the Ukraine crisis.

It is the first such resolution that the council has adopted in four decades, according to a Security Council report, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We believe the top priority now is for all parties to exercise necessary restraint to prevent the situation in Ukraine from getting worse,” Zhang said.

He noted that China supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and welcomes the earliest possible direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“China also supports the European side and Russia in conducting equal-footed dialogue on European security issues, and upholding the principle of indivisible security, so as to eventually form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism,” he added.

“China believes that the Security Council should give priority to regional peace and stability and the universal security of all countries, and play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine issue,” said the ambassador.

The draft of the resolution, submitted by Albania and the US, garnered support from 11 members but received a negative vote from Russia. China, India and the UAE all abstained.

The vote by the 15-member council was procedural, so Russia could not wield its veto.

