Action will be taken against accused officers: Assam govt tells HC on police station attack case

The Assam government told the Gauhati High Court that action will be taken against officers who have been accused of demolishing houses of persons involved in setting fire to a police station in Nagaon district’s Batadrava.

In response to a suo motu PIL, a division bench comprising Chief Justice R.M. Chhaya and Justice Soumitra Saikia ordered the state government to provide compensation to those harmed by the demolitions.

The court order on Wednesday said: “Advocate General of Assam (Debojit Saikia) states that a Committee consisting of the Chief Secretary of the state is enquiring into the incidence of bulldozing of the house and appropriate action shall be taken even against the erring officers within a period of 15 days from today.

“Upon such assurance and in view of the fact that the state is now seized of the matter, it is expected that the State shall also take appropriate decisions for compensating the persons affected by the illegal action of the officer. Report of the same shall be produced before this Court in this proceeding. The proceedings are closed with liberty to revive merely by filing a note.”

After a local fish vendor died while in police custody on May 20, 2022, an angry mob burned down the Batadrava police station

Later, at least six hooused owned by persons accused of being involved in the police station attack were destroyed by the district authorities.

