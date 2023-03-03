Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday said the party would initiate action against MLA Madal Virupakshappa if found guilty in the bribery case.

Madal Virupakshappa’ son Prasanth, who is Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chief Accountant, was caught red-handed on Thursday by the Lokayukta while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Speaking to reporters, Kateel said: “There is no question of protecting anyone. MLA’s son is a government official.”

“Lokayukta institution was reopened by the ruling BJP government,” Kateel underlined.

Reacting to the demand of the Congress State President D. K. Shivakumar that state BJP state chief should resign following the incident, Kateel said, “Shivakumar was sent to Tihar jail after finding evidences against him in misappropriation case. Why he didn’t resign from his post then.”

“First let him tender his resignation and we will see later,” he added.

Addressing a press conference on the matter, Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil said: “During the raid Rs 2.2 crore was recovered on Thursday. Rs 6.10 lakh has been recovered from the residences later,” he said.

“The case is under investigation. The guilty must be punished. We must appreciate the courage shown by the complainant. They must be respected,” he said.

“If people come forward, the sharks can be caught. Do not pay bribe and get your work done. Our teams are present in all districts,” he said.

