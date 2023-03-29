HEALTHINDIA

Active cases in UP cross 300 mark

The number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 300-mark, according to the latest health department data.

A.K. Singh, the department’s director of infectious diseases, said: “Among the 304 Covid cases, 10 are admitted to hospitals. These patients were admitted for some other illness but during the protocol test, they tested positive for Covid.”

Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said: “Most of the cases are concentrated in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Khiri, and Lucknow. Following Covid protocols — like maintaining social distancing, use of mask at public places, and avoiding crowded places — can bring down active Covid cases.”

In Lucknow, eight fresh cases were reported till Tuesday night. Meanwhile, five patients recovered on the day.

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow, said: “The number of active Covid cases in the district has shot up to 27.”

On December 30, 2022, there were 47 active Covid cases and the number in the state was 71 on March 15.

On Monday, it went up to 262.

