The active Covid-19 caseload in Goa has increased to 103 after the state detected 18 positive cases.

Without any new hospitalisation of any patient, the new cases were detected out of the 346 samples tested on Sunday.

As the active caseload has crossed the 100 mark, doctors are asking people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Ten days ago, there were just one or two cases in the state. But on March 10, eight new cases were reported and on Sunday, the number increased to 18.

Speaking to IANS, state epidemiologist Dr. Prashant Suryvanshi said although there was no immediate concern as the hospitalisation rate is zero, people should however remain alert and careful.

“Presently active cases are 103 with 18 new cases reported on Sunday. Still there is no tension as such. But I would like to appeal to people to follow Covid appropriate behavior. People should wear masks,” Dr. Suryavanshi said.

The Health Department has urged to follow new guidelines for home isolation issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Patients must be isolated from other family members and stay in a well ventilated room. Also should wear a triple later medical mask at all times,” the guidelines reads.

20230320-112604