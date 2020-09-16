Active Covid cases cross 1 lakh mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) Active Covid-19 cases crossed 1-lakh mark in Karnataka, with 9,725 new cases, taking its overall tally to 4,84,990 till date, while 6,583 were discharged and 70 succumbed to the virus across the southern state on Wednesday.

“The active cases across the state are 1,01,626, with the addition of 9,725 fresh cases during the last 24 hours,” said the state health bulletin here.

The total number of patients discharged across the state has gone up to 3,75,809 so far, with 6,583 during the day.

The death toll due to the infection increased to 7,536 across the state since March 8, when the pandemic broke and spread, with 70 in the last 24 hours.

In Bengaluru, which accounts for about 40 per cent of the state’s cases, registered 3,571 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 1,80,283, including 39,472 active cases, while 1,38,289 were discharged till date, with 3,773 in the last 24 hours.

The city witnessed 27 deaths in the day, taking its death toll to 2,521 till date.

In all, 818 patients were in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, with 267 in Bengaluru Urban district, followed by 102 in Hassan, 67 in Dharwad and 61 in Ballari.

Of the new cases in the districts, Mysuru registered 748, followed by Dakshina Kannada 466, Tumukur 401, Ballari 381, Hassan 308, Uttara Kannada 294, Shivamogga 293 and Dharwad 246.

Of the patients discharged in the districts, 1,285 were from Mysuru followed by Tumkuru 380, Yadigir 188, Bengaluru Rural 177 and Raichur 171, Chikkaballapur 158 and Uttar Kannada 136.

