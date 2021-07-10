Active Covid cases dropped below 30,000 to reach 29,262 on Saturday in Andhra Pradesh, even as 2,925 new Covid infections were reported.

On adding the new cases, AP’s Covid tally crossed 19.2 lakh.

However, on a positive note, 3,937 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries over 18.7 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 611, followed by Chittoor (414), West Godavari (361), Prakasam (260), Krishna (250), Guntur (211), Nellore (199), Kadapa (180), Visakhapatnam (139), Kurnool (117), Anantapur (84), Srikakulam (67) and Vizianagaram (32).

Except for Vizianagaram, all other districts in Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

Meanwhile, 26 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, swelling the southern state’s toll to 12,986.

With 95,366 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 2.28 crore.

–IANS

sth/kr