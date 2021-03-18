Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 140 new Covid cases, while the number of active cases has crossed 1,000 due to a recent spike.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 25 were reported in the Jammu division and 115 in the Kashmir division while 76 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

Out of 1,073 active cases, 244 are in the Jammu division and 829 in the Kashmir division.

A total of 128,097 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 125,046 have recovered, while 1,978 have succumbed including one patient on Thursday.

–IANS

sq/vd