The Central government and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have told the Delhi High Court that the decision to hire special educators to teach kids with disabilities in their schools is currently being actively considered by the relevant authorities.

An NGO called Social Jurist has filed a Public Intetest Litigation (PIL) seeking appointment of special educators for students with disabilities studying in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The counsel for Centre and KVS sought for six months’ time for compliance of statutory provisions since it is a policy matter.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted four months to the authorities to ensure compliance.

“The present matter relates to appointment of special educators in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) for education of disabled students. The counsel appearing for respondents has informed this court that the matter is under active consideration of the authorities. He submits that since it is a policy matter six months’ time be granted for compliance of statutory provisions. Keeping in view the submission made in the application, four months’ time is granted to the respondents to do the needful,” the bench said.

Accordingly, the court listed the matter for the next hearing on October 10.

The High Court had earlier sought the response of the KVS.

According to lawyer Ashok Agarwal, who is representing the petitioner, KVS has not hired any special instructors despite a commitment made in 2009.

The petitioner has prayed to give KVS the direction to create a sufficient number of regular posts for special educators, establish recruitment guidelines, and hire at least two special educators for each school.

The “inaction” on permanent special educator hiring, according to the petition, violates the fundamental right to education of thousands of students with disabilities.

The petition states: “Respondent KVS till date has neither created permanent posts of Special Educator nor have framed recruitment rules nor have made any recruitment so far. It is also further submitted that despite the fact that respondents have as many as 5701 children with special needs as of December 31, 2021 in KVs across the country, till date, respondents have not taken steps to recruit special educators for the education of children with disabilities.”

20230509-005001