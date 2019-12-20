Activists brave cold at Kalindi Kunj, commuters suffer

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) For a fortnight now, hundreds of people demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act and scrapping of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) plan continue to occupy the G.D Birla Marg at Kalindi Kunj.

The road connects Delhi and Noida and is an essential route to decongest Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

As the commuters suffer, the protestors have been braving the biting cold since December 15 when the anti-CAA stir had a violent face-off with the Delhi Police.

The locals, most of them women and children, have been staging sit-in holding placards that read ‘No to CAA’.

The agitators are also demanding release of Bhim Army supremo Chandrashekhar ‘Ravana’, who is under arrest for alleged involvement in violence during the Delhi Gate protest on December 20.

“Chandrashekhar is symbol of the Hindu-Muslim unity to save the Constitution. He must be released immediately,” said Imran Saiffee, a local resident.

They are also demanding investigation into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.

