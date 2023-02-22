ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday allowed Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case, to be physically present in the trial court to witness the proceedings in his trial.

The court directed the state prosecution to ensure that the same is done.

Justice K. Babu observed that permitting the accused in a case to directly witness the trial against him, is to ensure a fair trial.

Suni has been in judicial custody for around six years in connection with the case when a prominent female actor was allegedly abducted, driven around in a car, photographed and sexually assaulted on the instructions of Malayalam actor Dileep, who is also an accused and presently out on bail.

The trial is currently underway at the Principal District and Sessions Court here.

Wednesday is the second day in which Dileep’s first wife Manjju Warrier is being examined as a witness in the case.

Suni, in his petition, pointed out that for over two years of trial proceedings, he was not produced before the trial court due to Covid-triggered restrictions.

He said despite the curbs now being lifted, he was not being produced before the court.

Instead, the trial court has only been ensuring his presence through video conference for very little time during the hearing.

After hearing the arguments made on behalf of Suni, the prosecution submitted it would produce him before the trial court every day if the High Court issues a direction in that regard and the Court gives its nod.

