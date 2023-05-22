In yet another shocker, actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his home on Monday afternoon, Mumbai Police said here.

The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area.

Though there is no official word on the exact cause of his death, preliminary reports suggest it could probably be owing to a suspected drug overdose.

The actor’s body has been sent for an autopsy, the report of which is awaited and the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official.

The first tip-off came from a friend of the actor who found him lying motionless in the home bathroom and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on admission.

Rajput was born in Uttarakhand but settled in Delhi and started as a model-cum-actor as a child star in the glamour industry around 20 years ago.

Over the years, he became a familiar face on more than 300 advertisements and spots, and acted in films like “Krantiveer”, “Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara”, “Love” and others.

On the small screen, he was seen in shows like ‘Cambala Investigation Agency’, ‘Splitsvilla – 9’, ‘Love’, ‘Ashiqui’, ‘Code Red’, ‘Rajputana’, ‘Aawaz-9’, ‘Bad Boys’ and more.

Bollywood personalities reacted with shock and disbelief at the young actor’s death on various social media networks and some were reminded of the demise of popular actor, Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.

20230522-184402