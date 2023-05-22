ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai home

NewsWire
0
0

In yet another shocker, actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his home on Monday afternoon, Mumbai Police said here.

The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area.

Though there is no official word on the exact cause of his death, preliminary reports suggest it could probably be owing to a suspected drug overdose.

The actor’s body has been sent for an autopsy, the report of which is awaited and the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official.

The first tip-off came from a friend of the actor who found him lying motionless in the home bathroom and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on admission.

Rajput was born in Uttarakhand but settled in Delhi and started as a model-cum-actor as a child star in the glamour industry around 20 years ago.

Over the years, he became a familiar face on more than 300 advertisements and spots, and acted in films like “Krantiveer”, “Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara”, “Love” and others.

On the small screen, he was seen in shows like ‘Cambala Investigation Agency’, ‘Splitsvilla – 9’, ‘Love’, ‘Ashiqui’, ‘Code Red’, ‘Rajputana’, ‘Aawaz-9’, ‘Bad Boys’ and more.

Bollywood personalities reacted with shock and disbelief at the young actor’s death on various social media networks and some were reminded of the demise of popular actor, Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.

20230522-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    John Legend says wife Chrissy jealous of his India trip; to...

    Pankaj Tripathi: Have been accustomed to the kind of problems Indian...

    Can ‘RRR’ break ‘Bahubali 2’s’ 510 crore record at the box...

    Is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ premiering on Netflix on June 19?