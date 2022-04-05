ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Ajmal’s next film titled ‘Theerkadarishi’

Actor Ajmal, who impressed audiences with his stellar performances in superhits like ‘Ko’ and ‘Anjaathey’, is now playing lead in a Tamil film titled ‘Theerkadarishi’.

Directed by P G Mohan and L R Sundarapandi, the film is being produced by B Sathish Kumar of Sri Saravanaa films (OPC) Pvt Ltd.

Sources close to the actor say that the film went on the floors recently in Chennai.

Another interest fact about the film is that it will also feature Dushyanth, the grandson of legendary Tamil film actor Sivaji Ganesan, and actor Jaiwanth, who won praises for his stellar performances in films like ‘Madhya Chennai’ and ‘Kaatu Paiyya Sir Indha Kaali’ alongside Ajmal.

Music for the film is to be scored by Balasubramaniam G and cinematography is by J Lakshman(M.F.I).

C K Ranjith Kumar will be the editor of the film, while the lyrics for the songs of the film are to be penned by Viveka, Vivek.

