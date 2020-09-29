Canindia News

Budding actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in his Andheri residence, family suspects foul play

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE010

Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in his Andheri apartment in the city.

“Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Andheri area. Case lodged, matter being probed. Body handed over to family after postmortem: Mumbai Police,” a statement issued by Mumbai Police reads, about the death that reportedly occurred on Monday.

Akshat originally hailed from Muzaffarpur and was trying his luck in films over the past couple of years.

As per reports, the family of the late actor suspects that he was murdered. They have also taken his body to Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.

