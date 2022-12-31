ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Aniruddh Dave wants to explore digital medium in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Aniruddh Dave, who was seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, has expressed his interest in doing web series and playing characters where he can get an opportunity to show his talent as an actor.

He said: “I want to do a good web series with good content. And as usual, I would like to play performance-oriented characters. That is on my bucket list.”

He is also overall quite happy with the year 2022.

“At the beginning of 2022, I shot for a short film (‘Nazariya’) that was shot in Manali. It was appreciated at international festivals. It premiered at IFFI (International Film Festival of India). I also started developing different concepts and writing them down. I even did a non-fiction show ‘Seekho’ where I explored myself as an anchor. So I brushed up on my new skills. Then I got busy with the film ‘Kaagaz 2’. So the journey has been good,” he said.

Aniruddh has done a number of TV shows including ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Patiala Babes’, ‘Suryaputra Karn’, ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, among others.

However, Aniruddh stressed that this was the first time he did not do TV at all in a year.

“… since 2009, I have always done TV. I have either played the lead role or some pivotal character, but this year I didn’t do it. I was getting calls and it takes courage to say no to big projects and big opportunities but I had given my dates and was committed to it. So it’s not possible for anyone to do TV while working on a film or a web show,” he said.

“Sometimes the thought of working in a daily soap crosses my mind but it’s okay. I know that the end result of my patience will be good. So overall this year was exactly how I expected it to be. In this Industry, we have to keep patience and it’s important. There are going to be ups and downs but you should be happy with your work, and what you do. This year I needed time for myself as I wanted to focus on myself, and my health because health is wealth,” he wrapped up.

20221231-205202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vishal reunites with producer Vinod for pan-India film

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ to release in theatres on Dec 17

    Boney Kapoor trashes media reports claiming he will be producing Rajinikanth’s...

    Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh to star in series ‘Rocket Boys’