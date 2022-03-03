ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Actor Arav releases pics of toned body; wins admiration of netizens

By NewsWire
‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ title winner and actor Arav Nafeez, who is working on a series of films, has now released pictures of his stunning physical transformation.

The pictures are fast going viral, with several people appreciating the actor for his hardwork and dedication.

Taking to Instagram, Arav, who posted a series of pictures of his well toned body, said,”It has always been a dream to do a physical transformation. Just like everyone, Covid hit me too badly.

“But then, I wanted to rise back stronger. That’s when I decided, I need to transform not just physically but also mentally. Here is the result of my six months of sheer hardwork and dedication. Thanks to my mentor doctor Rahul and my family for all the support.”

Arav, who was a model, shot to limelight after he won the title of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The win facilitated a way for him to get into films and he turned an actor with the Tamil film ‘Market Raja MBBS’.

