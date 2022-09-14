ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Ashwin Kakumanu lauds 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' unit; calls film 'heart-warming'

Actor Ashwin Kakumanu has showered praise on the recently released Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’, saying the film taps into nostalgia while also keeping the writing modern.

Taking to Twitter, the actor on Wednesday wrote, “#Kanam #OkeOkaJeevitham What a lovely heart-warming film. Loved how it taps into nostalgia while also keeping the writing modern.

“Amala Akkineni ma’am deservedly given a mass entry and is the soul of the film. Loved the performances by Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Ramesh Thilak, Sathish, Nasser sir Yogjaypee and of course the child actors who did such a great job.”

The actor did not stop there. He also lauded director Shree Karthick and his technical team apart from the producer as well.

He wrote, “Hats off to you director Shree Karthick, film editor Sreejith Sarang, Cinematographer Sujith Sarang and music director Jakes Bejoy and the production design. Loved the interval block. Congratulations S R Prabhu and Dream Warrior Pictures for another unique film and backing the filmmakers.”

