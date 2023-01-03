TV actor Chahatt Khanna on Tuesday recorded her statement before Delhi’s Patiala House Court in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar’s close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November, had, as per sources, had allegedly contacted models and actresses, on behalf of the conman, asked them to meet him or talk to him on the phone, and also given expensive gifts to actresses.

According to sources, Nikki Tamboli of “Big Boss” fame, Khanna of “Bade Acche Lagte Hai” fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry.

“Irani had facilitated their meetings with Chandrasekhar. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton,” said a source.

“Chandrasekhar also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to have met him but not in the jail. When Irani introduced Khanna to Chandrasekhar, the actress was allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch,” the source added.

Chandrasekhar had also allegedly deposited Rs 2 lakh into the account of Singh and later gifted her an LV bag. She was, later on, given Rs 1.5 lakh more.

Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chandrasekhar for introducing him to Tamboli, and she gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli. Later on, Chandrasekhar gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meeting, said sources.

