Television actor Chhavi Mittal is an inspiration to all. The actress has been candid and shared her journey of treating her breast cancer with her fans and followers.

From when she received her diagnosis to her surgery and then chemotherapy and radiation, she has kept her fans posted all the way and her positive outlook and brave smile despite the odds has impressed one and all.

The actress is finally towards the end of her cancer journey as she announced that in 30 days she will be done it all and she expects to be fully cured and cancer free by then.

Chhavi took to her Instagram to share a long note where she posted a bunch of pictures as well. She also added that she cannot keep her calm after she attended her last radiation therapy.

Her Instagram caption read, ‘I can’t keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I’ll be a free bird!”

She then added to her caption as she explained the pictures she has shared. She said, Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place. And image 3 has a story!”

She continued, I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given & when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath-holding time, I would always count on my mind… Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2….In this picture, @poojagor accompanied me for my radiation session and when I shared this tiny bit of info with her, she told me a joke that changed my counting for the rest of the sessions… “How does a hippie count his wives?? Mrs hippie 1, Mrs hippie 2…”

She concluded her post by saying, “Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can’t thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me! Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs hippie 32”

As soon as Chhavi Mittal made this announcement fellow celebrities and fans flooded her Instagram with congratulatory comments.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Chhavi Mittal shared her struggles with Radiotherapy. She said, “For one, I get pain in the breast which keeps increasing as the day goes along. Two, I get tired very quickly; sometimes the fatigue is unbearable.”

She added, “Mornings are okay as I have rested in the night, but the issues get tougher towards evening. I can take a paracetamol tablet for the pain, but it really does not help much. I take the radiation therapy in the morning and head straight to my office. If I get unbearably tired, I rest in the office itself. Else, I go home. However, there are some days where I feel less tired; no need to head home early on those days.”