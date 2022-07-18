Hollywood actor Constance Wu, best known for her role in the mega hit movie, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ recently revealed that following a severe media backlash back in 2019, she tried to harm herself.

Nearly three years after the incident, Constance opened up about her mental health through her Twitter account.

In 2019, Constance Wu was heavily criticised for the negative tweets she posted regarding the renewal of her TV show, ‘Fresh Off the Boat’. The actor is currently gearing up to release her book, called, ‘Making a Scene’.

Recently she made a statement, which said, “I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: 3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe.”

She continued and added, “I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

Three years ago, Constance had tweeted about the 6th season of the show, ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ and her tweet read, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k.” When a fan responded on Twitter saying that it was great news, she responded by saying, “No, it’s not”.

This created an avalanche of negative comments and trolling that was so severe, the 40-year-old actor shared that it was a “scary moment” which prompted her to ‘reassess a lot in my life’.

It led to her taking a break from acting and spending time focusing on her mental health. Constance Wu was last seen in Chris Pratt’s Amazon series, ‘The Terminal List’.

Wu also shared that the break she took from acting as well as lots of therapy has really helped her reach a mental space where she feels “okay” to return to social media.

