ZEE TV’s massively popular spin-off show of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, rated one of the highest TRP shows on television, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is about to witness a major casting change.

The male lead, who is soon to be a father in real life, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is quitting the show. A while ago, there was news circulating that Dhoopar will likely quit the show, and now it seems the makers of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ have found a replacement.

As per latest reports, actor Shakti Arora, of ‘Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi’ fame has agreed to fill in the lead role shoes.

A while ago adorable pictures from the baby shower of Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar made the rounds on social media. The actor has repeatedly expressed his joy and excitement over becoming a father.

As far as the show is concerned, it is reported that Dheeraj was looking to explore newer opportunities and the parting between him and the makers of the show has been amicable.

In fact, when the baby shower was planned, many members of the ‘Kundali Bhagya’ crew were part of the celebrations.

Shakti Arora, who will be replacing Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in the Colors show ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’ in a love triangle with Aditi Sharma and Drashti Dhami. The second season of the show took a time leap and featured their kids whose roles were played by Aneri Vajani, Tejasswi Prakash and Kunal Jaisingh.

As yet, details of how Shakti’s entry into ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will be, remains unknown.

For the unversed, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ revolves around a cricketer, Karan Luthra and his physiotherapist wife Preetha. The show features Shraddha Arya, Anjum Faikh, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Manit Joura, Abhishek Kapur and Sanjay Gagnani among others.

While the central romance of the show is Arjun and Preetha’s relationship, lately the relationship between Sameer, played by Abhishek Kapur and Srishti, played by Anjum Faikh is also being spotlighted.