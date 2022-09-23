ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor, Director, and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman flays NIA, ED action on PFI

Actor, director and founder chairman of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader, Seeman has condemned the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists.

The actor-turned-politician in a statement on Friday said that the actions of the NIA and ED on PFI and SDPI were retributive in nature. He said that the action was due to the consistent criticism of these organisations on the religious polarisation that was taking place in the country ever since the Modi government assumed office in New Delhi.

The NTK leader said that the action was totally unwanted and that the BJP was taking the country under one-party rule.

Seeman has been a votary for the unified Tamil land and had constantly demanded that Sri Lankan Tamils entering India should be given political asylum in India just like the asylum given to Tibetans.

He has also taken up several human rights issues involving Tamil movements.

