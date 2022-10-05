Well-known Tamil actor and Bigg Boss contestant Harish Kalyan on Wednesday announced that he would be marrying the love of his life, Narmada Udayakumar.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said, “With all my heart, for all my life. I’m extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God’s blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek double the love from you all, now and always.”

The actor also shared a statement on his timeline that read, “Dear All, I have been fortunate enough to have experienced the gift of unconditional love and affection all through my life.

He further mentioned, “Right from my childhood, where my parents encouraged every little dream of mine, and now, where you all have shown me so much love and support; each of you that helped me imprint my little steps in the world of cinema — sharing every success and milestone with you has been the most satisfying part of my journey.”

Continuing further, he wrote, “And now, with a heart full of happiness, I am writing to share the joy of celebrating the start of an important journey in my personal life.”

“With the blessings of our parents, families, friends from film fraternity and otherwise, media fraternity, my dear most fans and all well-wishers, I am delighted to announce my marriage with Narmada Udayakumar”, he added.

The actor concluded his statement as he wrote about starting a new chapter, “As we embark on a new life journey to explore and reinvent ourselves together, we seek double the blessings and love from you all, now and always. With Love, Harish Kalyan.”

20221005-174406