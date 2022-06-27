Hollywood actor Hayden Christensen opened up about the fact that his life became “crazy” right from the minute it was confirmed that he would be a part of ‘Star Wars’.

Christensen is playing the role of Darth Vader aka Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy of the hugely popular sci-fi franchise and now the actor has reprised the role in the latest spin-off series, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ which also stars Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master.

Christensen shared that with the first film in 2002, ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the clones’. Speaking about it, Christensen said, “It was a crazy time, everything started to change just off of the announcement that I was going to be playing this role.”

He further added, “There was sort of all of this attention and I hadn’t even done the film yet, the film hadn’t even come out so that sort of allowed me to have some perspective on it and just realise that I was a part of this thing that sort of garnered all this attention.”

Despite the fact that the fame was newfound, Christensen said that it was “a thrilling ride” and he has “nothing but fond memories” of his time from working on the blockbuster movies.

After the third movie of the franchise came out in 2005, Christensen said that he decided to step back from acting and relocate to the countryside.

Speaking about it, Christensen said, “My sister had actually moved out to the country before I did and I was just enjoying spending my time out with her and I have always had a certain affection for that environment which was just a matter of time.”

