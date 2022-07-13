Actor Himanshu Malik decided a while ago that he wanted to change gears in his career in the entertainment industry and so he took up direction.

The actor shares though, that when he made the decision to do so, he had no idea that it would be the biggest battle he would have to fight. He says that his decision to take up direction was not welcomed from fellow members of the industry.

Himanshu Malik gained fame with his role in the 2001 movie, ‘Tum Bin’. He made his directorial debut with the movie ‘Chitrakut’ in the early part of 2022. Speaking to HT, the actor said, “One of the biggest challenges of changing gears was that I faced a lot of prejudice. The shift from being an actor to being a filmmaker was a very complex one, not for me, but for a lot of other people.”

Malik continues to share his experience and said, “It has been one of the biggest battles of my career. The whole journey of being an actor to a director. I was 21-year-old when I started in the industry as a model, and then an actor”.

He also added to this and said, “I didn’t even know anything about the industry when I started out. I had that typical, what we call pop success in Bollywood. But now when I was making the transition, the prejudice was huge”.

He was asked why he felt there was prejudice and he said, “For me to convince people to see this film, Chitrakut, was so difficult in the early stages of making it. After that, we had a whole team backing it, but the start was rough.”

The 49-year-old said that he was not taken seriously and he was told, “There were people who said ‘Why are you making the film? What’s the point? Don’t do this’. They were like ‘you look good, just lose weight and act more and have a good time’. I kept thinking that filmmaking is something that I want to do.”

Speaking about direction, Himanshu Malik said, “I just want to make films now. I don’t think I will act now. But let’s see what happens.”

His debut movie, ‘Chitrakut’ follows a journey of change in the lives of five people all of whom were on some kind of quest to find companionship and love. Himanshu Malik’s acting credits also include movies, like, ‘Khwahish’, ‘Jungle’ and ‘Rog’.