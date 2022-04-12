Actor Imran Khan made an impressive debut with the coming-of-age movie, ‘Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na’. The movie, which released in July 2008, is relatable and entertaining even today, 14 years later.

Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor both made their debuts around the same time, just a year apart. In fact, Imran Khan had a successful debut while Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s debut movie ‘Saawariya’ was below expectations.

However, after the first movie, despite the strong start, Imran Khan could not grow and establish himself, unlike Ranbir Kapoor who only grew from strength to strength and is now among the top stars of the Bollywood.

Imran Khan had a spate of unsuccessful movies and his last appearance on the big screen was opposite Kangana Ranaut in the 2015 movie, ‘Katti Batti’.

He has since then stayed away from the limelight. He was in the news again in 2019 when news surfaced of his split from his wife Avantika. The couple are parents to a girl Imara who was born in 2014.

The actor decided to quit acting post ‘Katti Batti’ and shared that he wanted to try his hand at directing. In 2018, he directed a short film ‘Mission Mars: Keep Walking India’, which marked his debut as a director.

Recently his niece Zayn opened up about her uncle in her Instagram QnA session. Imran Khan had officiated her wedding in 2021.

During the QnA some of her followers, asked about Imran Khan and what he is doing these days?

For this question, Zayn replied, ““He is being a father and he is being himself and I think he is really happy and when people pull back asking for space, we should give them that.”

A while ago in 2020, Imran Khan’s closest friend, Akshay Oberoi had talked to Navbharat Times and said, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

Imran Khan as always is staying away from speaking to the media about this or anything else. The one-time successful Bollywood actor has hung up his acting boots and it looks like he won’t be wearing them again anytime soon.

