Bollywood actor Imran Khan made an impressive debut with the movie, ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’. The movie became a big hit and it seems like Bollywood had found a talented crop of young actors. Ranbir Kapoor, too, debuted around the same time and the two actors seemed like they were on the right part to reach the top.

Imran Khan, however, failed to retain the magic he showcased in his debut movie. He had a few other successes like ‘I Hate Luv Stories’ and up until 2015, the actor served up a mixed bag of movies.

In 2015 though, the rumours of him quitting the film industry began making the rounds. Since then, Imran Khan has stayed away from the media. He was briefly back in the news a couple of years later when rumours of his separation and divorce from his wife Avantika Malik began making the rounds.

The couple have since divorced and Imran Khan seemed to enjoy the anonymity of staying away from the paparazzi.

However, if latest reports are to be believed, Imran is on the verge of a comeback, but this time, it will be behind the cameras and not in front of it. The actor is reportedly going to direct a movie soon.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source reportedly told the portal that Imran is currently working on a script that he wants to direct sometime in 2023.

The source said, “Direction was what Imran wanted to do. He never wanted to be an actor. He is now working on the script of his first directorial.”

The source was asked if there was any chance that Imran would also consider acting in his own directorial. Fans of the actor are still keen to know if there is any chance of seeing Imran back on the big screen. To this the source replied, “Most definitely not. Imran has no interest in acting. He always wanted to direct a film. And that’s what he will do now.”