A court in Kerala’s Kochi has directed upcoming superstar actor Jayasurya and three others to appear before it on December 29 based on a probe conducted after an FIR was registered for encroaching on the backwater at Chilavanoor near here.

It was in 2016 that a local resident first raised a complaint in this regard and based on it, the Vigilance Department conducted a probe.

The encroachment was noticed near the actor’s house and when the probe went into a limbo, the petitioner again approached the court and it was after that the Vigilance filed its report indicting the actor and the officials.

Based on the probe and the report, the Muvattupuzha vigilance court asked for notice to be served to the actor and three others – two officials attached to the Cochin Corporation and the designer who did the work.

