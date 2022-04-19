Actor as well as Bollywood film producer Rajat Rawail was rushed to the hospital a couple of days ago due to excessive blood loss that was caused by a rupture of a varicose vein in his right leg.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’.

Rajat Rawail made a statement to ETimes and said that the bleeding from his ruptured veins has since been stopped and the wound is healing. Speaking to ETimes, the actor-producer said, “I have been advised of total bed rest with no visitors. I will be seeing senior vascular surgeon Dr Pankaj Patel tomorrow at Leelavati hospital, Bandra for a second opinion on my surgery and thereafter shall proceed accordingly.”

Since the immediate threat has been resolved, reports state that the actor will likely be discharged today.

Rajat Rawail has been a producer for several movies, like, ‘No Problem’, ‘Ready’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Policegiri’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘Coolie No. 1’ and many more. He has been a producer for movies since the late 90s.

As an actor, Rawail was seen in comedic roles in movies like, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Coolie No. 1’. Rajat Rawail has also tried his hand at directing with movies like, ‘Zameer: The awakening of a Soul’ and ‘Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya’.

Rajat Rawail is 49 years old. He is married to Bhavna Dhowan Rawail and the two have a daughter named Gehna.