Actor Rahman posts video from sets of Karthick Naren’s ‘Nirangal Moondru’

Actor Rahman, whose impressive performance in director Karthick Naren’s ‘Dhuruvangal-16’ earned him a place under the spotlight five years ago, has posted a BTS video from the sets of the director’s upcoming film ‘Nirangal Moondru’.

Taking to Instagram, Rahman posted a video showing him shooting with the unit of ‘Nirangal Moondru’ and said, “After the successful ‘D16’ movie, back together with director Karthick Naren. This time, very different and strong content. Great pleasure to work with (the) same crew after five years.”

‘Dhuruvangal 16’, which was better known as ‘D-16’, was a neo-noir crime thriller that not only did well at the box office but was also critically acclaimed. Rahman played the lead in the film which catapulted director Karthick Naren to fame.

‘Nirangal Moondru’, on which the unit is working now, is believed to be a hyperlink thriller that explores the three shades in every individual — black, white and grey. The film features Atharvaa and Sarath Kumar in the lead along with Rahman and has already triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

20220227-175803