Actor Rakesh Bedi has played a variety of comical roles and recently, he is grabbing eyeballs with his role of Bhure Lal in the popular sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, the actor opens up on his equation with the cast of the show and his role model in his acting career.

He shares a special bond with actor Aasif Sheikh. He asserts: “Every time I have a scene there, I enjoy going to the sets. We have worked on numerous plays, movies, and stage plays together. Aasif loves me so much that we often make jokes about our past experiences while practising.”

Apart from Aasif, he also has a good rapport with Shubhangi Atre, as he mentions: “I don’t have my regular scenes, but whenever I am on set, I have been pampered a lot by Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi). She takes care of everything like a daughter. So, our bond is not just onscreen but offscreen as well. We all have our lunch together whenever I am on set, and Shubhangi herself cooks for me and innocently says ‘Dadoo Khana Kha lo(dadoo have food)’.”

“Likewise, I also shared a great time with Rohitashv Gour, chit-chatting about our theatre days and many political topics.”

Rakesh has worked in a number of films and TV shows including ‘Mera Damaad’, ‘Chashme Buddoor’ and so on. The 67-year-old actor briefs on how he started his acting career and completed a formal course at Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

“I completed my FTII course in Pune before starting my official career in film, and during my convocation performance, G.P. Sippy, Sir, who had just directed the smash-hit ‘Sholay’ that year. He asked me to come to Bombay and offered me a significant part in the movie ‘Ahsaas’. My foray into the Hindi film industry happened with this movie.”

“My path has been lovely, and I am proud to say that despite having been in over 100 movies and television shows, I am one of the few actors who started their careers in theatre and are still associated with it. Theatre will always be my first love.”

He adds on his role model in his acting career, saying: “Charlie Chaplin was someone I admired a lot, so I watched all his movies and comedic performances. He was the one who, without saying a word, made everyone laugh, and that is what motivated me to pursue a career in theatre. I also enjoyed the amazing work of Johnny Walker, Sanjiv Kapoor, and Mehmood Sir.”

On the response he is getting for playing Bhure Lal in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, he says: “There has always been a fantastic response. The Bhure Lal persona is incredibly popular. However, they also worry when I take off my helmet. When the audience appreciates me as Bhure Lal, I am overwhelmed. I frequently find myself giggling as I go through the countless hilarious and witty father-in-law memes created by Bhure Lal on social media.”

