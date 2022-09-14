ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Ravi Jhankal unveils his character in ‘Rajjo’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood and TV actor Ravi Jhankal is currently seen in the show ‘Rajjo’ playing the role of a grandfather of the male lead Arjun, depicted by Rajveer Singh.

The story revolves around a young girl Rajjo from Uttarakhand, played by Celesti Bairagey, and how she is struggling to reach her goal with the help of Arjun.

Ravi’s character is a huge support for both Arjun and Rajjo in the show.

Ravi said: “I am playing the role of Keshav or dadaji who is the head of the family. He is someone who wants Arjun, his grandson, to do whatever he likes and wants all his wishes to be fulfilled.”

Ravi is known for his roles in movies like ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’, ‘Sardari Begum’, ‘Rudaali’, ‘Chameli Ki Shaadi’ and he also worked in several shows such as ‘Swabhimaan’, ‘Hitler Didi’, ‘Savdhaan India’ and others.

While playing varied characters on-screen, he has often tried to give his best and he is putting all his efforts to perform well as dadaji in ‘Rajjo’

He added more about his on-screen personality and how he is trying to help Arjun and Rajjo to face all the problems.

“In the show, dadaji tries his best to help Arjun and Rajjo, but there are difficult circumstances and he does so much for them. I’m just as excited and curious about their fate,” he concluded.

‘Rajjo’ airs on Star Plus.

20220914-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Singh Grover: I don’t read comments on social media

    Kajal Pisal: A career in entertainment is never easy

    Armaan Malik reminds music lovers to wear masks at live concerts

    Rapper D’Evil’s new song ‘Kaancheck’ talks of need to restore law...