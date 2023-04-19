INDIA

Actor Sahil Khan booked for threats, defamation of Mumbai fitness enthusiast

The Mumbai Police have booked controversial actor Sahil Khan, and a suspected accomplice — this time for allegedly threatening a woman fitness enthusiast and posting defamatory content on social media, officials said here on Wednesday.

The Amboli Police Station has lodged a FIR against Sahil Khan and a woman named Matilda, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant, a lady residing in the posh Oshiwara, said that she had a quarrel with the accused woman, Matilda over some monetary matters in February, after which she and Sahil Khan allegedly abused and threatened her.

Following the complaint, the Oshiwara Police registered a FIR and are probing the matter further, though no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier, Sahil Khan had been booked for harassing a fitness model in September 2021, and alleged abetment to the suicide attempt by fitness trainer and bodybuilder Manoj Patil, extortion, and other things.

A Kolkata-born fitness entrepreneur, Sahil Khan has acted in hit films like “Style”, “X’Cuse Me”, “Aladdin”, “Ramaa: The Saviour”, several music videos and runs a popular YouTube fitness channel.

