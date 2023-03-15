Veteran theatre, television and film actor Sameer Khakhar – who is remembered for his rib-tickler performance as ‘Khopdi’ in the teleserial ‘Nukkad’ passed away here on Wednesday. He was 70.

A family member said that Khakhar was ailing for long and succumbed to multiple organ failure at a private hospital in Borivali suburb early today.

His funeral is scheduled later today at the Vaziranaka Crematorium in Borivali west.

Blessed with a roly-poly personality, large eyes on a roundish face, Khakhar is best known for his role of a drunkard in the popular comedy-serial, ‘Nukkad’ directed by Kundan Shah-Saeed Mirza that was telecast on Doordarshan in 1986-1987.

He also played big and small roles in over 40 Bollywood films, Gujarati theatre plays, half a dozen teleserials including ‘Naya Nukkad’ and the latest a web-series ‘Sunflower’ (2021), working with the top directors and actors of the day.

20230315-113602