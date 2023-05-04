ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHEALTHINDIA

Actor Sarath Babu’s family denies rumours of his demise

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Sarath Babu’s family has denied rumours of his demise on Thursday and clarified that his condition is stable.

The actor remained hospitalised in Hyderabad for two weeks.

As the rumours of his death flooded social media, his brother Ayush Tejas clarified that there is no truth in it. He appealed to the actor’s fans not to believe the rumours.

According to him, Babu’s condition was better on Wednesday.

The doctors told the family that it will take some days for Babu to recover fully.

Tejas thanked those praying for the actor’s early recovery.

The rumours of Babu’s demise spread on social media since Wednesday evening. Actor Kamal Haasan was among those who fell for the hoax. He expressed his condolences but later deleted the tweet.

The 71-year-old is under treatment at AIG Hospital for age-related ailments. He was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG.

The actor is reported to be under treatment for multi-organ damage. According to sources, Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs.

20230504-141004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Operation Romeo’ to hit the screens on April 22

    ‘Last Tango in Paris’ series to focus on Maria Schneider’s perspective

    Bollywood celebrities to perform ‘Epic Weekends – Freedom Celebrations’ in Goa

    Joe Pesci suffered serious burns filming ‘Home Alone’ sequel