Actor Sarika who has had an on again-off again relationship in front of the camera, revealed that initially her plan was to take only a year’s break from movies and TV.

In a recent interview the actress shared that her one-year break got extended to nearly five years with the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and during that period she worked in theatres.

The actor also honestly admitted that during the enforced lockdown because of the pandemic she was almost out of money and though she enjoyed doing theatre, it hardly paid her Rs. 3000 ($39).

Sarika is back in the entertainment circuit with ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ and this appearance comes after nearly five years.

Her first break from acting happened in 1986, when she had her first baby, Shruti Hassan with her then partner actor Kamal Hassan. The pair got married later and are currently divorced.

Sarika was away from the limelight until almost the mid-2000s at which point she took up character roles in movies like ‘Bheja Fry’, ‘Parzania’ and ‘Manorama Six Feet Under’.

During an interview with News18, the actress shared, “I just thought I was wasting life in a way if you look at it. You wake up every morning, (things) don’t happen, you go to sleep. So, I just decided to take one year’s break and not do any work. Go away and do something totally different.”

Sarika said that at that point she started working in theatre. She said, “That was so brilliant that one year turned into five years. So, I was just happy doing all that.”

She further added, “Lockdown happened and the money ran out, so where do you go? You go back to acting because in theatre you just get like ₹2000-2700 and you can’t do anything so this is why I was not at all there. It was a very conscious decision but I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years.”

Her comeback anthology in, ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and the short is titled, ‘My Beautiful Wrinkles. Besides her it stars Ahsaas Channa and Danesh Razvi. This particular story chronicles some days from the life of Dilbar Sodhi, a 60-year-old woman, played by Sarika who has to deal with a young man’s declaration of love towards her.

‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 13, 2022.