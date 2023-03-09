ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Satish Kaushik, famed as ‘Calendar’ in ‘Mr. India’, passes away at 67

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik – remembered as ‘Calendar’ in the film “Mr. India” – passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.

His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday.

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.

He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, which acquired a cult following over the years.

He is known for his comic roles as ‘Calendar’ in “Mr. India”, “Pappu Pager” in “Deewana Mastana” among many others.

Kaushik also gave sterling performances in other films like “Ram Lakhan” and “Saajan Chale Sasural”.

He directed Sridevi’s film, “Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja” and later “Prem”, both disasters, but he got his big hit with “Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain” and also “Tere Sang”, among many others.

Many Bollywood personalities have paid tributes to the multifaceted artiste after learning about the news of his demise.

20230309-064803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aishwarya Rajesh pens emotional post as brother turns Bigg Boss contestant

    Malik: Fahadh Faasil’s godfather turn (IANS review; Rating: * * *)

    Kelly Clarkson honours Dolly Parton with performance at ACM awards

    Urvashi Rautela donates 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand