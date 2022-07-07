A while ago TOI, had reported that actor Kamiya Punjabi is returning to TV after a hiatus with the show ‘Sanjog’. On the show, Kamiya is playing the role of Gauri and the story of the show is ab0ut two mothers and their relationship dynamic with their daughters.

Now, the latest update on the show, ‘Sanjog’ is that it is adding yet another member to their cast, who has also been away from the Television industry for an extended period of time. Actor Shefali Sharma, who hasn’t been on TV in the last six years is returning to the television space with the show ‘Sanjog’.

She will be playing the role of Amrita, the other mother on the show. Speaking to TOI about her long break and also why she is now taking up this show, Shefali said, “I was busy doing Punjabi films. Also, I wasn’t too pleased with the kind of projects I was being offered on TV. That’s another reason why I was away from the small screen.”

She goes on to add, “When Pawan (Kumar, the producer of the show) sir briefed me about Sanjog, I realised that it was a clutter-breaker. It is not your run-of-the-mill family drama or a typical love story. This show is a slice of life. The audience wants to sample different content and not watch the same thing on every channel.”

Shefali Sharma was best known for her role as Bani in ‘Bani – Ishq Da Kalma’ and ‘Tere Bin’. When it is mentioned how even the most unique concepts and new idea shows seem to be wrapping up within months because of low viewership ratings, Shefali said, “If we keep fearing that a new concept won’t strike a chord with the audience, aise toh hum kabhi bhi kuchh bhi naya nahi laa paayenge. We have to keep trying to deliver something new. For example, I watch Anupamaa. I like it because the protagonist of the show is strong. She takes a stand for herself. Aaj ki generation wants ki koi bhi heroine itni bechari na ho. She should be able to stand up for herself.” Hetvi Sharma will be playing the role of Chanda, Kamiya Punjabi’s onscreen daughter and Shefali’s on screen daughter’s role of Tara will be played by 9-year-old child artiste Hazel Shah.