‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’ actor Siddharth Nigam released his new music video ‘Dard Tere’ on Friday.

Siddharth will be seen sharing the screen with actress Rits Badiani.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Siddharth said, “It was amazing shooting the song. It is a feel-good experience to dive into a song so beautiful yet satisfying. I must say the makers and singers have put their heart and soul into the making of the song.”

Siddharth, 20, has films like ‘Dhoom 3’, ‘Munna Micheal’ to his credit.

The actor rose to prominence with the TV show ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’ and later he did shows like ‘Peshwa Bajirao’, ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, ‘Baalveer Returns’ among several others.

Talking about the music video, Rits Badiani said, “The song is beautiful and all about raw emotions to do with love, longing and loss. My experience was really amazing working with all of them. The director, Nadeem Akhtar, Nitin FCP are very creative and supportive. It is my second music video with them and I enjoyed working.”

Siddharth will be seen next in the film ‘Tez Raftaar’.

‘Dard Tere’ has been voiced by Ishaan Khan and Shambhavi Thakur, directed by Nadeem Akhtar, Nitin FCP, and written by Rashmi Virag. It is composed by Uddipan Sharma. The track has been created by Mahesh Kukreja and presented by BLive Music, Sanjay Kukreja and Remo D’Souza.

‘Dard Tere’ released on BLive Music’s YouTube channel.

