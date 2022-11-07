ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Siddharth pens adorable B’day wish for Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘guru’

Actor Siddharth, who considers director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan his gurus, has penned an adorable birthday wish for the Ulaganayagan, who turned 68 on Monday.

Posting a picture of himself with Kamal Haasan on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, “My favourite actor since I was a baby.”

The actor also shared the privilege that took 20 years for him to earn, “My guru from a distance my whole working life. It has taken me 20 years as an actor to finally earn the privilege of calling you my co-actor, my Indian forever!”

“Thank you for everything Kamal sir. Hopefully, I will earn more of your love, kindness, wisdom and guidance as your follower this coming year. Happy Birthday Greatest!

“P.S – my teachers Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are coming back together. As a student, this is an all time high for me! Can’t wait to see what the OG dreamers of Tamil Cinema create for the world to marvel at,” he added.

