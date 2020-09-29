Canindia News

Sonu Sood felicitated by United Nations Development Programme via virtual ceremony

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE07

Actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for helping thousands of migrant workers reach home during lockdown.

“This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done in my own humble way for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals,” Sonu said.

The award was presented to him via a virtual ceremony.

Apart from arranging transportation facilities for migrant workers to help them reach homes during lockdown, Sonu also looked after the educational needs of underprivileged students.

He recently launched an initiative to provide full scholarships for higher education to students facing financial challenges.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Ali Fazal thanks late Robin Williams for healing him through his childhood

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Yemen’s humanitarian emergency nears breaking point

CanIndia New Wire Service

Guterres hopes negotiations for humanitarian access to Kashmir goes forward

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More