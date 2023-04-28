ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

NewsWire
0
0

A Mumbai Special CBI Court on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in the sensational Jiah Khan death case, in which he was charged with abetment to suicide.

The verdict came almost 10 years after Jiah, 25 was found dead in her Mumbai flat in Sagar Sangeet apartments, Juhu, around midnight on June 3, 2013.

Days later, Sooraj — son of veteran actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab — was arrested and charged with abetment to suicide.

An American citizen, Jiah was stated to be in a relationship with Sooraj who was then trying to make his mark in Bollywood.

She apparently left a note, which pointed the needle of suspicion towards Sooraj, who was later arrested in connection with her death.

In a major shocker for Bollywood, Sooraj was booked under IPC Section 306 for allegedly abetting Jiah’s suicide, a week after Jiah ended her life.

Subsequently, the case was handed over to the CBI after repeated pleas by Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan and directives of the Bombay High Court on 3 July, 2014.

In her note, Jiah had narrated her ordeal, intimate relationship, physical abuse, mental and physical torture she suffered allegedly at the hands of Sooraj.

The prosecution in the case had examined 22 witnesses, including Jiah’s mother Rabia, while Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Sooraj.

20230428-124806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra reveals why she chose to work with Alia Bhatt...

    Ahan Shetty says his father Suniel Shetty should not produce his...

    From Cannes Golden Eye to Oscar nom: The story of ‘All...

    Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60