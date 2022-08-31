ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Actor Suman denies rumours of ill health

Veteran South Indian actor Suman has denied rumours of his ill health and asked his fans not to worry.

Reacting to reports on some YouTube channels, Suman clarified that he was doing well and was currently doing a film shoot in Bangalore.

The 63-year-old actor said he would take strong action against YouTube channels which are spreading rumours about his health.

Suman, who has acted in many Telugu and Tamil movies, advised his fans in both the Telugu states not to believe the rumours being spread by some YouTube channels.

Rumours of the actor’s death were doing rounds on social media for the last few days and this has caused concern among his fans in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After learning about the rumours through his friends, Suman issued a statement saying he was perfectly fine. He threatened to initiate defamation suit against the channels spreading rumours.

Suman has acted in more than 150 South Indian films in a career spanning over four decades. He played the male lead and also character actor mostly in Telugu and Tamil movies. He also featured in few Malayalam and Kannada films.

