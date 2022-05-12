Veteran actor Surendra Rajan was last seen in the movie, ‘Bachchhan Pandey’. He has also played small character roles in movies like ‘Munnabhai M.B.B.S’, ‘R..Rajkumar’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, ‘Dhamaal’, ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’ among others.

The actor has decided to say farewell to Bollywood with his last film, ‘Who Am I’, a philosophical drama, which as the title suggests, questions one’s very own existence.

The movie will be premiering at the 24th edition of the UK Asian Film Festival taking place at London.

For the shoot of the movie, the 84-year-old actor travelled to Madhya Pradesh during peak covid infections to complete production.

The movie has been directed by a very young (22 years old) director Shireesh Khemariya and produced by Shirish Prakash.

The story of the movie is set in a small town along the banks of Narmada River and besides Surendra Rajan the movie also stars Chetan Sharma, of ‘Pagglait’, Shashie Vermaa, who starred in ‘Panchayat’ as well as debutante Rishika Chandani.

Speaking about what made him take up the role, actor Surendra Rajan said, “I’m playing a character of Narmada Parikrama Wasi, a person who is spending his old age time on the banks of river Narmada. At this age, it was like enlightenment to play such a character hence I gave it a nod. I left the film industry and started living in Himachal but the concept struck a chord in my heart so I decided to do the role and gave my all.”

Sharing further about his experience of working in the movie, he said, “I was very much impressed by the title as its a very quintessential question we ask ourselves I.e. Who Am I. I was in love with the script. I was very skeptical working at this age but when I saw this young crew showing so much of enthusiasm so I felt it becomes my duty to encourage them and support them. When they approached me, felt really good because its a very untouched subject.”

The movie shows how the main character Bhavitva embarks on a journey of self discovery and uncovers all the answers to his questions about existence.

