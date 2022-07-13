Actor Tanuj Virwani who became quite popular after his stint in the Amazon Original series, ‘Inside Edge’ recently shared that for him drawing a clear line between the real and virtual world is critical.

This is one the reasons that the actor says he likes to log out of social media every now and then. The ‘Code M’ actor shares that doing so helps him avoid getting wholly absorbed and consumed by the virtual world.

Just a month ago, Tanuj shared on his Instagram that he was getting fatigued with digital media and so he was going to take a short break from it all. Now, a month later, the actor is back online, and he says that though the breaks might seem short, for him they do the job.

Tanuj Virwani spoke to Hindustan Times about why he needs a digital detox and said, “There’s no dire situation which pushes me to take a break from social media. It is just that I sometimes feel that it is important to pause, reflect, do a little bit of thinking and look forward from the virtual world. I enjoy social media and everything that comes along with it, but at the same time, I feel it can be too much of a good thing sometimes.

The actor has had quite the hectic schedule; he was last seen in the second season of ‘Code M’. He confesses that every so often, he felt the need for “a little downtime to balance and re-energise” himself and so every time he feels like this, he takes a break from social media.

Elaborating further, the 35-year-old Virwani says, “These short digital detox are extremely vital in today’s ever changing, and fast evolving world. It could be just about spending some downtime with yourself, some indulgence in yourself, or taking a break to spend time with your loved ones”

He goes on to add, “At the end of the day, many of us are so consumed by the work that we do, especially in a fast-moving city and industry, like Mumbai and Bollywood, that you need to get your foot off the accelerator once in a while, otherwise, one will just become prey to the entire rat race.”