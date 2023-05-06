ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Tiny Tom 'scared' to allow his son to make a foray into Malayalam film industry

Mollywood actor Tiny Tom has said that he is scared to allow his son to make a foray into the Malayalam film industry amid reports on “drug influx” in it.

While inaugurating the cultural programme of the Kerala University at Alappuzha, Tom said: “I have only one son and recently, he got an offer to act in a film in the role as the son of a superstar. My wife refused to give the permission to act, as we know that the Malayalam film industry is caught in the influx of drugs.”

Tom, who is also an office bearer of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), asked the big audience of students who gathered to hear his speech that all of them should turn their addiction to art and cultural forms and not into drugs.

“I very well know an actor here, who is addicted to drugs and has started to lose his teeth and very soon his bones will start to crack. But when this is said, people say, but he acts very well,” added Tom.

He also confirmed that he will appear before agencies to give his statement in the probe about the “influx” of drugs in the industry.

Kerala Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian had expressed deep shock on reports about use of drugs in the Malayalam film industry. The state Excise department has begun the probe into the allegations levelled by the major stakeholders in the Malayalam film industry.

