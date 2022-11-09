ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Umapathy turns director with ‘Raja Kili’

Actor Umapathy, the son of well-known comedian Thambi Ramaiah, will turn director with a film titled ‘Raja Kili’.

The film is to be produced by the well-known Suresh Kamatchi, who also produced the superhit film ‘Maanadu’.

Interestingly, ‘Raja Kili’ will feature young Umapathy’s dad Thambi Ramaiah in the lead along with actor Samuthirakani.

Not just that, Thambi Ramaiah has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film. He has also written the lyrics for the songs in addition to scoring music for all the songs.

Recently, the team chose to release the first and second look posters of the film. The poster has the tag line: “You can’t hide the homeless.”

While Thambi Ramaiah will score the music for the songs, the background score of the film is to be provided by Sai Dinesh. S. Gopinath Kedarnath will be the cinematographer of the film, which will be edited by R. Sudharshan.

